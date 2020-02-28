e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / 5 days on, Sec-32 building owner lands in police net

5 days on, Sec-32 building owner lands in police net

Aneja, who had been on the run since the tragedy, was arrested from Sector 32, police said

chandigarh Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gaurav Aneja
Gaurav Aneja(HT PHOTO)
         

Five days after a fire at an illegal paying guest facility in Sector 32 killed three girls, the police on Thursday arrested the building owner, Gaurav Aneja.

Aneja, who had been on the run since the tragedy, was arrested from Sector 32, police said. He was produced before a local court that sent him to judicial custody.

Following the fire on February 22, Aneja and Nitish Bansal and Nitish Popli, the men running the PG accommodation, were booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life of others), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Even as guidelines mandate that the building owner should live on the PG premises, Aneja lives in Sector 30 and runs a confectionary shop in Sector 32, while Popli and Bansal are residents of Sectors 34 and 50, respectively.

Police said Aneja had rented out the house for ₹90,000 to Bansal and Popli. Each of the 34 girls living in the two-storey house were paying ₹10,000 a month for lodging and food.

To accommodate more paying guests, the trio had installed temporary polyvinyl chloride (PVC) wall partitions in the 10-marla building, in violation of norms. Bansal was arrested following the fire on February 22, while Popli remains at large.

The fire had left three girls dead and two injured. The deceased were Muskan Mehta, Riya Arora and Pakshi Grover, all aged between 19 and 21. While Pakshi and Riya died due to suffocation and also suffered burns, Muskan succumbed to 70% burn injuries.

Bansal was also booked under Section 188 of IPC on February 5, 2019 for running an illegal PG in Sector 33. But, he was let off by a court with a fine of ₹200 in November later that year.

tags
top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News