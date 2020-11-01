e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 5 held with illegal arms at nakas in Chandigarh

5 held with illegal arms at nakas in Chandigarh

Most nakas were set up near prominent night clubs and discos in view of the recent string of shooting incidents in the city

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have seized a pistol, a revolver, a countrymade pistol and 24 live cartridges from the accused.
Police have seized a pistol, a revolver, a countrymade pistol and 24 live cartridges from the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Police arrested five persons with illegal arms and ammunition, from nakas set up across the city on Saturday night, in view of the recent string of shooting incidents.

Most of the nakas were set up near prominent night clubs and discos. Police have seized a pistol, a revolver, a countrymade pistol and 24 live cartridges from the accused.

Around 11.30pm, police stopped a white Mahindra Scorpio, bearing a Punjab registration number, for checking at a naka near TDI mall in Sector 17. Instead of stopping, the car driver tried to speed away. But the cops stopped him with barricades and on checking, found a pistol and seven live cartridges in the vehicle. The driver, Lakhwinder Singh, 31, of Bathinda, was arrested from the spot. During interrogation, it was revealed that he runs a sweet shop and a locking tile factory in Malout, Punjab.

Later around 1.30am, a white Swift Car, with a Delhi number, was intercepted. This car’s driver managed to escape the naka but the police gave him a chase and caught around the Sector 7/8/18/19 roundabout. A country-made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Amritpal Singh, 45, of Bathinda. Harpreet Singh, 29, of Mansa, who was in the passenger seat, was also arrested. Police recovered seven live cartridges and a gun holster belt from him. Both claim to be farmers but police are trying to establish if they have any links to the recent firing incidents in the city.

At a naka laid near Sindhi Sweets in Sector 8, police intercepted a white Endeavour SUV around midnight. On seeing the police, the person sitting on the passenger side got off and tried to flee on foot but he was apprehended immediately. The accused, later identified as Varun Garg, 35, of Jaisurya Sunrise Green Society, Zirakpur, was found possessing three live cartridges. The driver, Kuldip Singh, 32, of Gagowal village of Mansa, was also found possessing a revolver and two live cartridges.

All accused were arrested under the Arms Act and sent to police remand.

