Home / Chandigarh / 5 killed as tanker-truck collides head-on with car in Bathinda

5 killed as tanker-truck collides head-on with car in Bathinda

Victims were friends and were returning to their villages after shopping

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
The mangled remains of the car that was hit by a speeding oil tanker near Ramnagar area in Bathinda district on Thursday.
The mangled remains of the car that was hit by a speeding oil tanker near Ramnagar area in Bathinda district on Thursday.(Sanjeev Kumar/ht)
         

Five people were killed when a speeding oil tanker collided head-on with a Maruti Swift car near Ramnagar of Maur sub-division in the district on Thursday afternoon.

Harman Singh, Harmanjit Singh and Arman Singh of Jajal village, Manpreet Singh of Malkana and Dineshwar Singh of Jogewala village in the district died on the spot.

The accident took place on the Rampura Phull road. The victims were friends and were returning to their villages after shopping from Bathinda.

Maur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rashpal Singh said another occupant, Sukhdeep Singh, was rushed to the Bathinda civil hospital in a critical condition.

The DSP said the driver of the oil tanker fled the spot after the accident and efforts are being made to arrest him.

