550TH PARKASH PURB Langars to cater to 60 lakh devotees

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:06 IST

To cater to more than 60 lakh devotees during the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak at Sultanpur Lodhi, the state government and various religious and social organisations are setting up several langars in and around the city.

The district administration has allocated 66 big sites, measuring between 2 acres and 8 acres, where up to 20,000 people will be able to partake langar in one go.

All 19 parkings areas, three tent cities and the railway station will have langars, besides all three major roads leading to the city from Lohian, Kapurthala and Fattu Dhingha.

Apart from regular meals, pilgrims will be able to relish a variety of other items, including samosas, pizzas, makki di roti and lassi, at various langars, deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda said.

He said that to ensure the smooth conduct of all langars, the administration has appointed PCS officer Gurwinder Singh Johal, joint commissioner, Jalandhar municipal corporation. Special arrangements for electricity and water supply have also been made at langar places, he said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has completed the process to install electricity connections at 52 langar sites.

The state government has established the first of its kind underground 66 KV substation in the holy city for uninterrupted electricity supply to major langars.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 23:06 IST