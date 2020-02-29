6 fined ₹20 lakh for not issuing bills in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 01:08 IST

For carrying out business transactions without issuing bills, the UT excise and taxation department has imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on six transporters, including a courier company, in the city.

The courier company has been fined ₹3.97 lakh for delivering mobile and mobile accessories without issuing invoices.

“The transporters have been penalised for delivering products to retailers and wholesalers without bills, which is in violation of the GST law,” said RK Chaudhary, assistant commissioner excise and taxation.

The department’s latest action is part of its drive to promote issuance of bills in all transactions. Non-issuance of bills is one of the major reasons for revenue leakage in the city.

“Transporters not issuing bills encourage the practice among retailers and wholesalers as well. We have formed teams to carry out inspections and initiate action against defaulters,” Chaudhary added.

CONSUMERS’ RESPONSIBILITY TOO

It is mandatory for sellers to issue a bill for every transaction above ₹200. If they do not do so, it is the responsibility of a customer to ask for it.

Authorities can impose a fine of ₹20,000 or 100% of the tax evaded on sellers.

Significantly, a consumer not demanding a bill is considered an abettor in the violation under the GST Act. Such a consumer can be fined up to ₹25,000.

On January 21, the excise department had launched an awareness campaign to promote issuance of bills by retailers. The department has also set up a Twitter handle — @TaxationExcise and e-mail — etutgrievances@gmail.comto lodge grievances and complaints.