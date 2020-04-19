6 held, 7 booked in two cases of violence in Chandigarh’s colonies

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 01:16 IST

Two separate cases of assault and attempt to murder were reported in city’s colonies that are densely populated with migrants, the police said on Saturday.

The first incident was reported from the Tin colony in Sector 52, where one Raj Kishor alleged that a group of men knocked on his house door to disturb him.

“Raj came out with a stick and began hurling abuses. A group of men sitting outside his house objected to his words thinking they were meant for them. The group then thrashed Raj in front of his house,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

A complaint was filed by Raj, following which a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148(rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sagar, Vishal, Rajnikant, Sansar, Jatinder and Rahul, all residents of Tin colony. All the accused have been arrested.

In another case, seven persons were booked in an attempt to murder case after a person identified as Virender Yadav was brutally attacked near government school near colony number 4, in Industrial Area Phase 1, on Friday.

Victim’s mother alleged that Virender and she were on their way to get medicines from the colony when her son was attacked. He received injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCHS-32) for treatment.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC were registered against Anand, Guntu, Golu, Raja Bihari, Ranjit, Aman Tripathi, Kuldeep and investigators are making attempts to nab them. Police said Anand has an old enmity with the victim and would always ask him not to enter this colony.