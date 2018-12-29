6-year-old Patiala boy kill over property dispute, woman, ‘lover’ held

Over a fortnight after a six-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed, the district police cracked the case with the arrest of two persons, including a woman, on Friday.

Police said Manan Khan (6), who had gone missing on December 5 from outside his house near the grain market in Ghanaur, was killed over a property dispute.

The accused were identified as Sunita Begum, 32, and her paramour Avneesh Kumar alias Kala, 37, a commission agent shop in the same grain market from where the six-year-old was kidnapped, police said.

Patiala CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh said Sunita had illegally constructed a plot opposite the residence of Manan’s grandfather Naseerudin Khan after which the latter had filed complaint against her to local market committee as the plot belonged to mandi board.

“Earlier this year, the market directed Sunita to vacate the property. It was then that she planned the murder with Avneesh, with whom she has been a relationship for the last 10 years,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused were zeroed in on the basis of evidences and crime mapping by the special investigation team and forensic experts.

“Avneesh used an ice cream to lure the child when he was playing in grain market. He took him to his shop where he strangulated him to death and dumped his body in the backyard,” SSP said.

After committing the crime, Avneesh went to Sunita’s home where he told her that he had killed Manan. Avneesh returned to his shop at 11pm on the same day and disposed of the body near a canal where it was mutilated by stray dogs.

After Manan could not be traced, his father Sohail Khan filed a complaint where he said that the six-year-old was last seen having an ice-cream with his friends during a wedding.

The six-year-old’s body was traced after police received information about a human skeleton. The decomposed body was identified from clothes and shoes lying at the site

Police had registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidences) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 15:18 IST