6-year-old raped, killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, accused held

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:08 IST

A 6-year-old tribal girl, hailing from Bihar, was allegedly raped and killed by a youth in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old accused, identified as Vishal alias Chotu from Madhya Pradesh, has confessed to the crime and has been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under POCSO Act, Samba senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shakti Pathak said.

The minor was the lone child of her parents, he said.

The incident took place at a slum inhabited by a group of labourers in the industrial area of Rakhamtali late on Monday.

The girl’s father said he along with his wife had gone for work at Samba industrial estate. The daughter was missing when they returned to their shanty around 6pm.

According to police, the accused lured the girl, allegedly raped her and later strangulated her to death. The minor’s body was recovered from inside a shanty and subsequently the accused was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said, adding that the post-mortem of the body was conducted at the district hospital this morning.

“There were injury marks on the child and her neck was found tied with a knot (a trouser). Clearly the child was brutalised,” Dr Bhushan said, adding that there will be more clarity after complete analysis.

“We want death penalty for the rapist and killer of our only child,” the girl’s father said.