60-year-old man dies in hit and run case in Ludhiana, son hurt

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 19:56 IST

A 60-year-old man died and his son was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near the bus stand of Dhaipai village on Sunday evening. The driver of the car hit another vehicle before escaping towards Raikot.

Nirmal Singh Jodhan was going towards Pakhowal Road from Jodhan on his motorcycle with his son Sarbjot Singh, 32, riding pillion when the Maruti Suzuki Swift hit them, Jodhan’s nephew Chamkaur Singh said in his police complaint.

So severe was the collision that Jodha was tossed in the air before falling. He died on the spot while Sarbjot Singh was injured.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh who is investigating the case said an FIR under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the driver of the car, identified as Jagdev Singh of Basraon village of Raikot.

He is likely to be arrested soon.