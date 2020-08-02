62 villages in Ludhiana’s Doraha to get waste management plants

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:46 IST

In an effort to clean up villages, the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation department has sanctioned Rs 2.97 crore for setting up solid waste management plants in 45 villages of the Doraha Block.

The move follows a positive response from eight villages in the blocks where such plants have been set up. All villages will be covered soon.

For the first time ever, all the 62 villages of the Doraha block will get the plants in the next few months, said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Waste will be collected door to door in the villages to aim for removal of rooris (garbage dumps) from there, he added.

Interestingly, dumping of garbage in the neighbourhood had led to a number of fights in the village, because of which women had to walk long distances to dispose of waste, said block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Navdeep Kaur.

There were fewer skirmishes in places where the plants had been set up, she added.

Kaur, a corona warrior who recovered from the virus in May said that by using panchayat funds and under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, this project had already been implemented in 14 villages of Doraha block.

The project was running successfully in the eight villages of Landha, Dau Majra, Aloona Tola, Chankoian Khurd, Bharthala Randhawa, Afjullapur, Ghaloti and Ghangas, she added.

Six other villages to be a part of the project included Ghurala, Arraichan, Maksoodda, Cheema, Karodian and Begowal.

Following effective waste management, Kaur said the block would soon be developed to complete targets under the Swachh Bharat and Tandrust missions.

Doraha was the first block not just in Punjab but in north India that had been chosen for this important project.

High quality organic manure was being manufactured by using dry and wet solid waste, sales of which were bringing in money for panchayats, Kaur added.

It had generated employment avenues in the villages, she added.

Organic manure was given free of cost to the small farmers and being sold to the forest and horticulture department. It was certified by the Punjab Agricultural University as well as the Agriculture Department.

Panchayats planned to start sale of this manure through self-help groups by launching a brand at block samiti level.