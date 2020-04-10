e-paper
Chandigarh / 684 Tablighi Jamaat workers quarantined in HP, says DGP

684 Tablighi Jamaat workers quarantined in HP, says DGP

Thirty-nine have been quarantined in Una, which has emerged as coronavirus hotspot in the state with a total of 12 Covid-19 cases related to Jamaat workers.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Till date, a total of 684 Tablighi Jamaat workers have been kept under quarantine in the state, director-general of police Sita Ram Mardi said on Friday.

Around 211 have been quarantined in Baddi of Solan district followed by 168 in Sirmaur, 106 in Chamba and 92 in Kangra. Thirty-nine have been quarantined in Una, which has emerged as coronavirus hotspot in the state with a total of 12 Covid-19 cases related to Jamaat workers.

Mardi said that the police have also registered 20 FIRs against 97 Jamaat workers for hiding their travel history and misleading the administration by giving false information. He added that there were reports of some officers misusing their privileges by plying government vehicles and even ferrying people.

“After the liquor ban due to curfew, incidents of bootlegging have been reported in the state. The locally distilled liquor is quite dangerous and may also result in deaths,” he said.

The police chief also exhorted people to beware of fraud links to the PM CARES Fund. “Make donations only after verifying the link or donate only through government websites,” Mardi said.

