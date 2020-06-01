e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 7 arrested after two groups clash over parking in Chandigarh’s Sector 49

7 arrested after two groups clash over parking in Chandigarh’s Sector 49

Police said despite a night curfew, a meeting to settle the issue was called on Sunday by president of the colony.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two separate cases were registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
Two cases were registered and seven persons were arrested after two rival groups clashed over parking in a Sector-49 colony here, police said on Monday.

Police arrested Mandeep Malik, Shivam, Pradeep, Deeapk Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Vikas, Ankit, all residents of Sector 49C. All the accused were later bailed out.

Mandeep Malik, 26, who works as a gym trainer, in his complaint alleged that a few days ago he had a fight with Pradeep over parking. The matter had ended in a compromise, but Pradeep had issued him threats about which he had complained to the president of the colony, Malik told the police.

Police said despite a night curfew, a meeting to settle the issue was called on Sunday by president of the colony Raj Kumar. As Malik had some work, he asked his brother-in-law Shivam to go ahead. When he reached there, he saw accused Pardeep, Deeapk Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Vikas and Ankit assaulting Shivam. After he intervened, the accused attacked him as well. Injured Mandeep and Shivam were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

In the second case, Pradeep, 26, who works as a safai karmachari, accused Mandeep of threatening and attacking him and his family. Pradeep told the police that the woman he had divorced in 2015 had remarried Mandeep, which is why the latter nursed a grudge against him.

