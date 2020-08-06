e-paper
7 deaths, 752 fresh infections reported in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:22 IST
Seven people succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday in Haryana as the state reported 752 fresh infections, pushing the cumulative number of positive cases to 38,548, a health bulletin said.

Two patients battling the infection died in Faridabad, while one patient each died in Gurugram, Karnal, Jhajjar, Panchkula, and Kurukshetra. With this, the death toll has risen to 455.

As per an official communication, a 64-year-old retired armyman of Jhajjar’s Dighal village succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

Faridabad continued to report the highest number of cases as 169 new infections were detected there followed by 74 in Panipat, and 64 in Gurugram.

Other districts where fresh cases were recorded included Sonepat (32), Rewari (45), Ambala (68), Rohtak (51), Karnal (16), Hisar (15), Palwal (23), Jhajjar (8), Mahendergarh (35), Bhiwani (4), Panchkula (19), Nuh (7), Kurukshetra (9), Sirsa (33), Fatehabad (20), Yamunanagar (23), Jind (5), Kaithal (10), and Charkhi Dadri (22).

There were total 6,133 active cases in the state after 734 patients recovered on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, health minister Anil Vij said FIRs have been registered against 11 sanitiser brands after the samples of their sanitisers collected from various districts failed.

A notice has been issued to cancel or suspend the licence of the respective brands, Vij said. According to the health minister, about 248 samples were collected by the food and drug administration of Haryana and reports of 123 samples have been submitted. At least 14 samples have failed the test. While the products of nine brands were found substandard, in five other brands, excessive quantity of methanol that acts as a toxin was present.

Vij said instructions have been given to recall the entire stock of failed brand sanitisers from the market.

