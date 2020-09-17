e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 73% fresh infections reported from nine Haryana districts

73% fresh infections reported from nine Haryana districts

Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat reported the highest number of fresh infections

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
         

Nine of Haryana’s 22 districts accounted for 73% of 2,694 new coronavirus infections reported on Thursday.

While the national capital region (NCR) districts of Gurugram (394), Faridabad (282) and Sonepat (271) reported the highest number of fresh infections, Karnal (177), Ambala (160), Panipat (159), Kurukshetra, Hisar (113) and Panchkula (112) also reported over 100 cases each. Substantial numbers were also reported from Sirsa (82), Mahendergarh (80), Yamunanagar (72), Jind (64), Bhiwani (59), Palwal (52) and Rohtak (50).

Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri reported 49 fresh infections each followed by Rewari (39), Jhajjar (27), Fatehabad (13) and Nuh (11). The new infections pushed the cumulative infections to 1,03,773.

The virus claimed 24 infected persons, taking the death toll to 1,069. Among the dead, four were from Hisar, three each from Karnal and Kurukshetra, two each from Faridabad, Ambala, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad and one each from Panipat, Panchkula, Jhajjar and Nuh.

The bulletin said that 2,753 infected persons recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 81,690. There are now 21,014 active cases in the state. The recovery rate was 78.72%, a shade higher than Wednesday, and the fatality rate remained at 1.03%.

As many as 374 patients are critical, of which 61 are on ventilator support at the 17 government and private medical facilities across the state.

