75 cases detected in Haryana, 29 in Sonepat alone

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:15 IST

With staggering 75 new infections, Haryana registered its steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases to this date, taking the state’s cumulative count to 517 on Monday.

The state had on Sunday crossed the 400-mark and has reported 141 positive cases in just 48 hours.

Maximum of the Monday cases – 29 – were reported from Sonepat, most of which are contacts of infected people.

In Ambala, 23 people, most of whom are labourers working at the construction site of cancer centre at the local civil hospital, have tested positive. Medical teams have reached the spot and containment zones are being marked, local health authorities said.

Jhajjar, meanwhile, reported 14 fresh infections and most of patients are either vegetable sellers or their contacts. Three new cases were reported from Panipat, two each from Faridabad and Jind, and one each from Gurugram and Nuh. All of them had contracted the infections from corona patients, doctors said.

SIXTH DEATH REPORTED

Haryana also recorded its sixth death on Monday. According to senior doctors, the patient was a 55-year-old resident of Old Faridabad, who worked as a guard at a private ultrasound diagnostic centre. He was also a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension. He was admitted in a private hospital and was found infected on Sunday. It is the second Covid-19 death reported from Faridabad, while two have so far been reported from Ambala and one each from Karnal and Rohtak.

2 TEST POSITIVE IN KARNAL

Two persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Karnal on Monday, though the official bulletin did not mention their cases.

One of them is a vegetable vendor and the other one runs a grocery store. Karnal DC Nishant Yadav said they have been admitted to the isolation ward of the government medical hospital and their localities declared as containment zones.

9 PEOPLE CURED, DISCHARGED

With the recovery of nine more patients, all from Gurugram, the number of cured persons in Haryana swelled to 254. Now, there are 257 active cases in the state as of Monday.