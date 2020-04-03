93 FIRs in 11 days, Ludhiana gives two hoots to curfew

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:40 IST

With curfew in Punjab entering the 11th day on Thursday, the Ludhiana police had remained on its toes taking action against those violating the orders. As many as 93 FIR’s were registered against such violators in the last few days. Another 250 violators were locked in open jails and were later let off with a warning on Thursday.

From loitering around to standing in groups for no reason or simply sauntering the streets at a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed one life, the violators, mostly youth, were nabbed for giving two hoots to police’s warning. Only uniformed police personnel, paramilitary forces, health services, government officers, officials on duty, delivery staff and vendors are exempted to move around during the curfew for discharge of their official duties.

To deal with the violators of the orders related to the lockdown, four open jails have been set up temporarily in Ludhiana, including New SD School, 33 feet Bahadurke Road, Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road, Guru Nanak Stadium and Valmiki Bhawan in Moti Nagar Ludhiana.

Agrawal added that four open jails have been set up in Ludhiana city for the violators, and similarly such open jails would also be set up at Khanna and Jagraon.

A police official on curfew duty narrated the experience and said that whenever police rounds these youth up, they start making excuses that they are out to buy groceries, vegetables etc.

“After it is verified that the person is telling a lie, we lodge them in open jails. Everyone is advised to stay at home and only those who have a purpose to go out, or are on duty can venture out,” said the cop.

Agrawal informed that the work related to distribution of essential commodities is going on smoothly in the entire district. He assured that the district administration would assure the supply of essential commodities to everyone at doorstep so that no one suffers.

Appeal to doctors denying treatment

Taking serious note of reports that some private hospitals are denying admission to the patients, the deputy commissioner appealed to the doctors to help the patients by offering them treatment. He said that it is not necessary that every sick patient is suffering from COVID 19. So that is why, no private hospital should deny admission to sick patients.

Migrants have stopped from going to parent state

Agrawal stated the migration by labourers to their parent state has now stopped now as they have come to know that not only Punjab, but even Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have sealed their borders. He informed that shelter homes have been set up by the district administration, where such persons are provided shelter, food and medical aid.