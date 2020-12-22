e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Affordable rental housing scheme: MoS hands over possession letters, keys to 15 families in Maloya

Affordable rental housing scheme: MoS hands over possession letters, keys to 15 families in Maloya

Rai congratulated all 1,700 beneficiaries of the ARHS and asked them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai handed over the possession letters and keys of houses at Maloya to 15 families under the affordable rental housing scheme (ARHS) here at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday.

Rai congratulated all 1,700 beneficiaries of the ARHS and asked them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. He stated that two-room flats with kitchen space, with attached baths and balconies will provide them dignified living.

Rai advised the administration to ensure that all beneficiaries of the scheme were linked with other welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister.

The Chandigarh administration had appointed the CHB as state-level nodal agency and concessionaire for the scheme. The initial monthly rent has been fixed as ₹3,000 with biennially enhanced by 8% and the maximum rental period under the scheme is 25 years.

As many as 2,195 vacant small flats at Maloya were earmarked and it was decided to relocate occupants of Prefab shelters at Sectors 52 and 56 under the scheme. The CHB has allotted 1,703 flats to the families staying in the shelters.

Schemes implemented in UT reviewed

Rai also reviewed the central government development schemes being implemented by the UT administration at a meeting held at the UT State Guest House here on Monday. A brief presentation on the 47 schemes of various sectors including education, social welfare, agriculture, housing and urban affairs, health etc, being implemented in Chandigarh, was made.

top news
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
3,019 gram panchayats go to polls in Karnataka local body election
3,019 gram panchayats go to polls in Karnataka local body election
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
US president Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
US president Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
Mercury increases slightly, but cold respite may be short lived
Mercury increases slightly, but cold respite may be short lived
Govt open to more tweaks if farm talks resume: Official
Govt open to more tweaks if farm talks resume: Official
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In