Home / Chandigarh / After argument, Punjab Police ASI fires at colleague with service rifle in Moga

After argument, Punjab Police ASI fires at colleague with service rifle in Moga

NARROW ESCAPE Both policemen were on duty at the district treasury when incident occurred; colleague dodged bullets to escape unhurt

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police arrested assistant sub inspector Sukhraj Singh, 52, and booked him for attempt to murder, while his colleague Kirpal Singh ducked eight bullets from the 9 mm sterling carbine (sub-machine gun) to escape unhurt.
Moga: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) shot at another ASI with his service rifle following an argument near the Moga senior superintendent of police’s office on Thursday night.

The police arrested the accused, Sukhraj Singh, 52, and booked him for attempt to murder, while his colleague Kirpal Singh ducked eight bullets from the 9 mm sterling carbine (sub-machine gun) to escape unhurt.

Both ASIs Sukhraj Singh and Kirpal Singh were on security duty at the district treasury when the incident took place.

“After having an argument, Sukhraj opened fire on Kirpal with his service rifle. Fortunately, Kirpal ducked and dodged eight bullets by lying on the floor in time. Sukhraj fled leaving his weapon behind. He was later arrested,” Moga deputy superintendent of police Barjinder Singh Bhullar said.

A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Moga city police station.

Police sources said Sukhraj Singh has been suffering from depression.

In 2007, when he was posted as a security guard of a political leader, unidentified persons snatched his service rifle, which was never traced.

