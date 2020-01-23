All-party meet unanimous Centre should not allow transfer of Punjab’s river water to non-basin areas

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:20 IST

Expressing concern over the state’s critical water situation, an all-party meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday demanded reassessment of the state’s water availability and unanimously resolved that the Centre should ensure that Punjab river water is not in any way transferred from basin to non-basin areas of the state’s three rivers.

All parties also unanimously demanded suitable amendments to the proposed Inter-State River Water Disputes Act to set up a new tribunal, to ensure that Punjab gets adequate water “in a just and equitable manner in keeping with its total demand and securing livelihood of the future generations”.

“Punjab does not have surplus water and is facing a threat of desertification with declining availability of its river water and fast depleting groundwater. The state’s groundwater that meets 73% of its irrigation requirements, has declined to alarming levels, threatening the livelihood of farmers,” the resolution read.

“In such a situation, it is unanimously resolved that the Government of India should ensure that Punjab river water is not in any way transferred from basin to non-basin areas of the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas as per the internationally accepted riparian principle. Further, alternatives should be ascertained, including amendments to the proposed Inter State River Water Disputes Act to set up a new tribunal for a complete assessment of availability of river waters before the decision, to harness, develop and provide adequate water to Punjab in a just and equitable manner in keeping with its total demand and securing livelihood of the future generations.”

The resolution was moved by cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria at the all-party meeting convened by the chief minister to ascertain ways to address the state’s continuously aggravating water crisis.

Though the resolution did not mention the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, leaders of all political parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party, termed any move to construct the canal fatal for the state.

CM CONVENES MEETING

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (Aam Aadmi Party) extended full support to the government in promoting diversification of crops to enable water conservation. The state should file another suit in the Supreme Court seeking fresh assessment of the available water in Punjab and insist on redistribution of water on riparian laws, he said. The situation in Malwa was bad, he said, citing the growing number of cancer cases resulting from industrial water pollution, especially in Buddha Nullah, he noted.

Aman Arora (AAP) urged the state government to form a sub-committee of minister, officers and representatives of all political parties to further work on the vital issue.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the parties should not indulge in blame game but should unite to protect Punjab’s water resources. Terming SYL a major issue, he said apart from legal remedies, it’s important also to pursue the matter politically. Extending his party’s support to any step taken by the Captain Amarinder government to tackle the crisis, he said reassessment of the water levels in Punjab’s rivers was imperative.

‘SYL SUICIDAL FOR PUNJAB’

Dubbing SYL as suicidal for Punjab, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal (SAD) endorsed the Chief Minister’s oft repeated warning that it would lead to violence and possible revival of terrorism in the state. The Supreme Court, he felt, should hear a fresh petition and stay its decree on construction of SYL. If the Centre’s fresh legislation for a new tribunal is passed, it would spell disaster for Punjab, he added. Calling for change in Section 12 of the Inter-State River Water Dispute (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to protect Punjab’s water interests, he underlined the need to put up a united fight on the issue.

The SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumajra was also of the view that riparian laws need to be followed in water allocation to Punjab.

Madan Mohan Mittal of the BJP thanked the chief minister for bringing all parties on one platform on the critical issue. He stressed the importance of breaking the paddy/wheat cycle and ensuring diversification, along with regeneration of ground water, to boost the income of Punjab’s farmers, who were reeling under major debts despite their contribution to the nation’s food security. He agreed with the government’s stand for MSP support by the Centre for crop diversification.

Bant Brar (CPI) and Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon (CPM) wanted the Longowal accord to be followed in the distribution of water. Sekhon was of the view that the Swaminathan Commission report should be implemented in toto in the interest of the farmers.

Jasbir Singh Garhi (BSP) said Punjab had always been discriminated against by the central government, thus denying its due water share.

Manjit Singh (Trinamool Congress) said his party was with the state government on saving water, especially through crop diversification. To prevent wastage, the government should stop giving free power for tubewells, and rainwater harvesting should be promoted, along with sewage treatment, to conserve ground water, he added. He suggested that the government should give 100% subsidy for construction of composite pits for recharge of water.

Swaran Singh (MCP) also batted for the reassessment of water levels to ensure that Punjab is not cheated out of its due.

In his concluding remarks, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar urged all parties to show collective will, leaving their egos aside in order to save Punjab. He suggested an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister with a mercy petition, given that people would start dying unless the problem is resolved at the earliest.