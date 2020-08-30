Amritsar Civil Hospital senior medical officer dies of Covid-19

chandigarh

Aug 30, 2020

Dr Arun Sharma, the senior medical officer (SMO) of Amritsar Civil Hospital, who featured in a viral video recently with a positive message on beating Covid-19 bravely, died on Sunday at a private hospital from the disease and underlying comorbidities.

The 54-year-old doctor tested positive on August 18.

“Besides Covid-19, Dr Arun Sharma was suffering from heart ailments. Also, the virus had attacked his lungs. He was put on ventilator on Saturday but the doctors couldn’t save him despite best efforts. He passed away on Sunday morning”, said Dr Navdeep Singh, Amritsar civil surgeon.

CM condoles death

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab chief minister, condoled Dr Sharma’s death.

“Saddened to lose one of our hardworking Corona warrior Dr Arun who was SMO in charge Civil Hospital, Amritsar. He passed away this morning of heart attack and was also Covid-19 positive. It’s sad to lose such a brilliant and committed doctor. Heartfelt condolences to his family,” the CM tweeted

The viral video had shown Dr Sharma attempting to dance while sitting in bed at the hospital’s emergency ward with oxygen support attached. “ We can fight the battle against Covid-19 only with bravery,” he had said.

Dr Sharma, who completed an MD transfusion from Amritsar Medical College and also remained SMO at Fatehgarh Churian, played a key role in setting up the blood bank here.

Health minister attends cremation

Balbir Singh Sidhu, state health and family welfare minister, attended Dr Sharma’s cremation on Sunday.

Calling him a true Corona Warrior, Sidhu said, an “Intensivist from PGI was guiding his clinical management and the state was preparing for him to be airlifted to PGI or Medanta Hospital for further treatment. He was a brilliant and diligent officer of the health department and was enthusiastically battling against Covid-19 in the front line since March.”

OP Soni, Punjab medical education and research minister and others from the city, including Gurjit Singh Aujla, member of Parliament; Gurpreet Singh, deputy commissioner; Sukhchain Singh Gill, police commissioner; Komal Mittal, municipal corporation commissioner and Himanshu Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner, also attended the funeral.