Amritsar property dealer, wife end life; blame cop for driving them to suicide

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:24 IST

A property dealer and his wife who worked as a government teacher allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans in their house at a locality in Amritsar on Wednesday morning.

Before ending their life, Sunil Kumar, 50, and his wife Monika Rani, 45, of Fair Land Colony near Fatehgarh Churian road, wrote on a wall of their house holding a policeman and two others responsible for abetting their suicide.

The incident took place at around 5am when the couple was alone in the home. The three names mentioned are of Gurwinder Singh (cop) of Kathunangal village, Navneet and Thomas.

Their family members said the couple was in depression for the last few months after Gurwinder fraudulently sold a property to them.

Monika’s brother Vishal Kumar said, “My sister married Sunil around 24 years ago. She was posted as a teacher at government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Lopoke. Gurwinder sold my brother-in-law a property on which he had taken a loan of ₹15 lakh. When Sunil came to know about this, he requested Gurwinder to pay the bank loan, but to no avail. Gurwinder was not paying any heed to the repeated requests of my sister and her husband. The bank was threatening to confiscate the property.”

He said, “On Wednesday, at around 7 am, I got a call from my sister’s neighbours informing me about the double suicide. I, along with my other family members, immediately reached the spot and rushed the couple to a hospital, but the doctors there told me the couple had died around two hours ago.”

After getting information, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-north) Sarabjit Singh, Majitha Road station house officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh reached the spot and started investigation. The couple is survived by two sons aged 20 and 18.

The ACP said, “We have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian penal code (IPC) against the three men.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:24 IST