Amritsar rural police to seize property of POs who don’t surrender; 127 identified

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:14 IST

The rural wing of the district police have decided to attach properties of Proclaimed Offenders (POs), if they do not surrender despite the serving of another notice. The department has identified 127 such accused facing cases like murder, attempt to murder and drug smuggling.

The property of these POs will be attached through the court’s orders under section 83 (attachment of property of person absconding) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). SSP Vikramjit Singh Duggal had called a meeting in this regard on Friday.

“All SHOs have been directed to initiate the process of confiscating the movable and immovable properties of POs in case they don’t surrender. This will set an example and serve as a deterrent as well,” said a police spokesperson.

DSP Arun Sharma, who was also present in the meeting, said, “On Saturday, another meeting is scheduled in this regard. During the meeting, one cop will be assigned the responsibility of one accused to complete the process of attaching their properties in a time-bound manner.”

The SSP said, “First, we will issue a notice under section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) of the CrPC against the accused. The notice will be pasted outside the houses of the accused. There will be a time period in the notice for the accused to surrender. In case he does not surrender, we will get an order issued under section 83 of the CrPC from court.”