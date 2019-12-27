e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar rural police to seize property of POs who don’t surrender; 127 identified

Amritsar rural police to seize property of POs who don’t surrender; 127 identified

SSP Vikramjit Singh Duggal had called a meeting in this regard on December 27

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:14 IST
Anil Sharma
Anil Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The rural wing of the district police have decided to attach properties of Proclaimed Offenders (POs), if they do not surrender despite the serving of another notice. The department has identified 127 such accused facing cases like murder, attempt to murder and drug smuggling.

The property of these POs will be attached through the court’s orders under section 83 (attachment of property of person absconding) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). SSP Vikramjit Singh Duggal had called a meeting in this regard on Friday.

“All SHOs have been directed to initiate the process of confiscating the movable and immovable properties of POs in case they don’t surrender. This will set an example and serve as a deterrent as well,” said a police spokesperson.

DSP Arun Sharma, who was also present in the meeting, said, “On Saturday, another meeting is scheduled in this regard. During the meeting, one cop will be assigned the responsibility of one accused to complete the process of attaching their properties in a time-bound manner.”

The SSP said, “First, we will issue a notice under section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) of the CrPC against the accused. The notice will be pasted outside the houses of the accused. There will be a time period in the notice for the accused to surrender. In case he does not surrender, we will get an order issued under section 83 of the CrPC from court.”

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News