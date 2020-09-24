e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Anganwadi workers oppose pre-primary students enroling in govt schools in Ludhiana

Anganwadi workers oppose pre-primary students enroling in govt schools in Ludhiana

The workers said the state government has hired teachers for pre-primary students in government schools, which will adversely affect enrolments at the centres

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Subhash Rani, general secretary of the Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union, submitting a memorandum to the district programme officer in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana on Thursday.
Subhash Rani, general secretary of the Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union, submitting a memorandum to the district programme officer in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

Over 100 anganwadi workers protested against the state government near the child development project office in Shimlapuri on Thursday over pre-primary classes coming up in government schools and enrolling students between the age of three to six years, which has reduced the number of students at anganwadi centres.

The workers said the state government has hired teachers for pre-primary students in government schools, which will adversely affect enrolments at the centres.

The workers protested for one hour and burnt an effigy of the state government. Then, they submitted a memorandum to the district programme officer.

Subhash Rani, general secretary of Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union, said, “We want that the state government ask the education department to not enrol students of pre-primary classes and send them to anganwadi centres. The centres are involving students in various activities and providing cooked food to them. During the pandemic also, the workers and helpers worked as Covid warriors and delivered food to the childrens’ home.”

“If the government hires teachers for pre-primary students, then who will enrol their children in anganwadi centers. The state government has given its nod to this decision in a recent cabinet meeting which is not in favour of anganwadi workers and helpers. To protest this decision, anganwadi workers will gherao the residence of Punjab social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary on October 2.”

