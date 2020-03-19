e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Another Punjab and Haryana HC judge requests lawyers to avoid using terms like ‘my lord’

Another Punjab and Haryana HC judge requests lawyers to avoid using terms like ‘my lord’

In 2006, the Bar Council of India (BCI) too had adopted a resolution to do away with such ‘relics’.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Days after Justice S Muralidhar requested lawyers to avoid using terms such as “my lord” or “your lordship” while addressing him, another judge, justice AK Tyagi of Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), has made a similar request. In the list of cases put out by the HC administration under his name, a note has been put stating, “It is for the information of respective members of the bar that Hon’ble Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi has requested that respected members of the bar may avoid addressing him as ‘your lordship’ or ‘my lord’. All concerned to note please.”

Justice Muralidhar, who was transferred from the Delhi high court on February 26, had made the request on March 15. Notably, in 2011, the high court bar association had asked its members to prefer addressing judges as “sir” or “your honour”. In 2006, the Bar Council of India (BCI) too had adopted a resolution to do away with such ‘relics’. However, most lawyers continue with what is called ‘relics of the colonial past’. After justice Muralidhar’s request, a section of lawyers had welcomed the move and exhorted other judges to follow suit.

Tyagi had joined the Haryana Civil Services (judicial branch) in 1986 and was elevated as an additional judge of the HC in November 2018.

tags
top news
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news