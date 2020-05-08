Anticipatory bail plea of rape accused dismissed in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:00 IST

A district court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a private school teacher who is an accused in a rape case.

The case dates back to March 2, 2020, when an FIR was registered against accused Anil Sharma of Khuda Ali Sher, Chandigarh. The complainant had told the police that in 2017, he used to send his children to learn skating from Sharma, and the two families became friends. In December 2019, he came to know that his wife had undergone an abortion and was depressed, he said.

The complainant said that his wife revealed that Sharma had “forcibly made physical relations with her and even started blackmailing and threatening her.” He alleged that the accused had physically and mentally harassed his wife.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that when he confronted Sharma, he cut the call and fled to another city. “In January, he came back and when we tried to contact him, his wife threatened us,” the complainant said, adding that his wife was in depression after the episode.

He demanded legal action against Sharma for “spoiling his wife’s life”.

Counsel for the complainant argued: “The accused is a physical education teacher and the victim’s children were studying in the same school. The accused pressurised and blackmailed the victim and repeatedly raped her, and even threatened to spoil the career of her kids.”

Following the arguments, anticipatory bail was denied to the accused.