e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Anticipatory bail plea of rape accused dismissed in Chandigarh

Anticipatory bail plea of rape accused dismissed in Chandigarh

The complainant alleged that the accused, a physical education teachers at his children’s school, had physically and mentally harassed his wife

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A district court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a private school teacher who is an accused in a rape case.

The case dates back to March 2, 2020, when an FIR was registered against accused Anil Sharma of Khuda Ali Sher, Chandigarh. The complainant had told the police that in 2017, he used to send his children to learn skating from Sharma, and the two families became friends. In December 2019, he came to know that his wife had undergone an abortion and was depressed, he said.

The complainant said that his wife revealed that Sharma had “forcibly made physical relations with her and even started blackmailing and threatening her.” He alleged that the accused had physically and mentally harassed his wife.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that when he confronted Sharma, he cut the call and fled to another city. “In January, he came back and when we tried to contact him, his wife threatened us,” the complainant said, adding that his wife was in depression after the episode.

He demanded legal action against Sharma for “spoiling his wife’s life”.

Counsel for the complainant argued: “The accused is a physical education teacher and the victim’s children were studying in the same school. The accused pressurised and blackmailed the victim and repeatedly raped her, and even threatened to spoil the career of her kids.”

Following the arguments, anticipatory bail was denied to the accused.

top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news