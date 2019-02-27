At 65.3mm rain, wettest February in Chandigarh since 2013

The city received 65.3mm rain from February 1 to 27, highest for the month in the past six years.

It was in February 2013 last when the city recorded 90.9mm rain, the highest ever for the month.

Sharing the information, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said the final data of the month will be compiled in a couple of days.

Earlier on February 7, at 44.8mm, the city saw the highest rain in 24 hours in the month in the past 12 years. The frequent rain through the month helped keep fog formation to the minimum, while the cloudy nights did not allow much fluctuation in the night temperature.

Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said, “The Western Disturbances were much more active in February this year. Therefore, the city saw more rain, hail and winds. The system can vary between years.”

COLDEST FEBRUARY DAY IN FIVE YEARS

The rain and thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, and hail in parts of the city, had brought the maximum temperature down to 17.2 degrees on February 7, making it the coldest February day since 2014.

It was also the lowest maximum temperature this year, with the mercury plunging to 16.3 degrees only on December 12, last year.

CLEAR DAYS AHEAD

The weather is expected to remain clear on Thursday and Friday. IMD officials said rain was unlikely till March 1, but thereafter, it will remain cloudy and light rain is expected at night.

After the 2.3mm rain on Wednesday, the maximum temperature remained 18.2 degrees, six degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 10.1 degrees, one degree above normal.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 23:52 IST