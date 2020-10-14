Bar Council announces association polls on November 6

e-paper
chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has announced district Bar association polls on November 6. It also set aside the notification for Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) polls for October 24 put out by the election committee head, senior advocate KS Sidhu.

BCPH chairman Karanjit Singh said the notification was in violation of norms as the elections for district Bars in both the states and Chandigarh and high court Bar have to take place on the same date.

Earlier too, the HC Bar body and Bar Council had locked horns over online elections announced by Bar Council for September 30 and October 1. Subsequently, the matter reached the high court and election notification was quashed.

Bar Council is a statutory body which regulates entry into legal profession and has nearly 1 lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh. The HC Bar has about 4,000 members practising in the high court. A section of HC Bar lawyers feels that Council has no role to play in the poll process of the high court Bar. Detailed poll schedule is yet to be announced by BCPH.

