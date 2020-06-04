e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana calls for more courts, allowing physical appearance

Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana calls for more courts, allowing physical appearance

The functioning of the high court and trial courts have been restricted since March amid the Covid-19 pandemic and cases are being taken up through video-conferencing

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has demanded that besides hearing by video conferencing, physical appearance also be started in the high court and lower courts in both states and Chandigarh.

A resolution in this regard was sent by BCPH to high court.

BCPH is a statutory body of lawyers in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh with atleast 1 lakh members.

The functioning of the high court and trial courts have been restricted since March amid the Covid-19 pandemic and cases are being taken up through video-conferencing.

The BCPH underlined that virtual courts have not been able to cope up with the pressure of cases to be filed and lawyers are also finding it difficult to present their cases properly.

It said majority of the common advocates are facing great financial constraints due to the lockdown. BCPH also demanded that the government should allocate more funds to improve preventive infrastructure in courts to battle Covid-19.

They want that from June 8, 20 more physical courts be set up in high court and similar steps be taken in lower courts. Currently, a dozen odd benches are hearing cases through video conferencing in the HC.

District Bar Association voices similar sentiments

The District Bar Association of Chandigarh on Wednesday wrote to the district and sessions Judge, NK Nanda, with respect to streamlining filing of cases and physical appearance of lawyers in court amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

In the letter, DBA president wrote, “In the times of unprecedented crisis when Covid-19 has brought the world to a standstill, certain measures can be taken by our judicial system to kick start the process of filing and hearing cases of extreme exigency.”

As a standard operating procedure, he suggested, “A team of paramedical staff should be deployed at entry points of court, with sanitisers, masks, hand wash, thermal scanners etc and there should be just one entry point.”

top news
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In