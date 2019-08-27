Basketball and cricket tournaments at Doraha Public School

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:38 IST

Doraha Public School hosted the Sahnewal zone cricket and basketball tournaments (boys and girls), organised under the aegis of Punjab education department.

As many as 34 teams from Sahnewal zone took part in the event. In the under-14 girls’ category in cricket, DCM Presidency secured the first position while Darshan Academy, Bhamian, stood second and Tagore International School, Sahnewal, was third. In the under-14 girls’ basketball, Doraha Public School won the title, whereas Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Doraha, was second and DCM Presidency was third. In the boys’ under-17 category, Doraha Public School was first, DCM Presidency stood second and Guru Harkrishan Public School stood third. In the U-19 category, Doraha Public School came first, Nankana Sahib Public School, Budewal, was second and Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamalpur, was third. The under-17 boys’ cricket tournament saw closely contested matches among 16 teams. Doraha Public School emerged victorious by defeating USPC Jain Public School, while Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamalpur, stood third. The cricket fiesta which began on August 19 will conclude with the finals scheduled for August 28.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:26 IST