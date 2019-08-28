BCM pupils in Ludhiana write slogans against use of plastic

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:44 IST

To instil the spirit of nationalism and global concern among students, BCM School, Chandigarh Road, conducted a slogan-writing activity on the topic ‘say no to plastic’ for students of classes 6 and 7 on Tuesday.

The activity was held as a part of the British Council programme. Students came up with creative slogans and wrote them on posters using different calligraphic styles. They expressed serious concerns and emotions through their messages about the negative impact of plastic on the environment.

Students were appreciated for their efforts to spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic.

Meanwhile, an essay-writing competition under the CBSE expression series was also organised in the school.

This series is based on the life, vision and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Students of classes 6 to 8 got a chance to exhibit their writing skills. They wrote on topics such as ‘Mahatma Gandhi inspires me to’ and ‘this is how I practice swacchta in my daily life’. The activity aimed to provide students with an opportunity to express their ideas creatively on various topics.

