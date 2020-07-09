Beant Singh assassination: HC notice to Chandigarh Police on withdrawal of security to prime witness

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:35 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday put the Chandigarh Police on notice on a plea from Balwinder Singh, an eyewitness in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, alleging withdrawal of security cover.

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has sought a response by July 28.

The petitioner had told the court that he was provided security cover after a review in February 2011. It comprised three personnel from Chandigarh Police and two from Punjab Police, along with escort of PCR motorcycle and round-the-clock PCR patrolling at his house.

However, after he remained under 14-day quarantine due to Covid-19 in May, the security cover by Chandigarh Police was withdrawn. Now, onus had been put on the Punjab Police alone, even after completion of the quarantine period on May 14, he had submitted.

Rather, the Chandigarh Police, in a May communication, stated that Mohali police should arrange the security as he lived in Nayagaon, he informed the court.

