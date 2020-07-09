e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Beant Singh assassination: HC notice to Chandigarh Police on withdrawal of security to prime witness

Beant Singh assassination: HC notice to Chandigarh Police on withdrawal of security to prime witness

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has sought a response by July 28.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday put the Chandigarh Police on notice on a plea from Balwinder Singh, an eyewitness in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, alleging withdrawal of security cover.

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has sought a response by July 28.

The petitioner had told the court that he was provided security cover after a review in February 2011. It comprised three personnel from Chandigarh Police and two from Punjab Police, along with escort of PCR motorcycle and round-the-clock PCR patrolling at his house.

However, after he remained under 14-day quarantine due to Covid-19 in May, the security cover by Chandigarh Police was withdrawn. Now, onus had been put on the Punjab Police alone, even after completion of the quarantine period on May 14, he had submitted.

Rather, the Chandigarh Police, in a May communication, stated that Mohali police should arrange the security as he lived in Nayagaon, he informed the court.

.

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In