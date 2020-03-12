Beer gets at least 20% costlier in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:36 IST

Get ready to shell out at least 20% more for beer in Chandigarh, come April.

The UT excise and taxation department on Wednesday released the detailed excise policy for 2020-21, under which the minimum retail price of beer has been increased by 17% to 20%. In addition to it, cow cess of ₹5 per bottle will also be levied.

Liquor vendors cannot sell beer at prices lower than the stipulated minimum price set by the administration. Vendors can fix the maximum price on their discretion.

“With the government increasing the minimum retail price and also imposing cow cess, a beer bottle will be costlier by at least 20% after the new government rates come into effect from April 1. The rates can be even higher, depending on the auction of vends and other costs incurred by vendors,” said a liquor vend owner.

According to the policy, the minimum retail price of a 330ml bottle (both light and strong beer) has been increased from ₹50 to ₹60 per bottle. Light beer has alcoholic content up to 5.25%, while strong beer has the content up to 8.25%.

For 650ml bottle of light beer, the price has been increased from ₹75 to ₹90. Similarly, it has been increased from ₹85 to ₹100 for a 650ml bottle of strong beer. The stipulated minimum price of a 500ml beer can has been increased from ₹70 to ₹80.

The UT administration notified cow cess, to be applicable from April 1, in January this year. This cess will be levied at ₹5 per bottle on 750ml country liquor and 650ml beer and ₹10 per bottle on 750ml whisky. It will be deposited by the wholesale licencees in the dedicated bank account of the civic body.

On the lines of beer price rise, the Indian made foreign liquor will also get expensive. The excise duty has been increased by 10%, excluding high-end brands. Minimum retail price of country liquor has also been increased.