Boating at Sukhna Lake finally resumes

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:07 IST

Boating at the Sukhna Lake finally resumed on Sunday, eight months after it was closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Residents gave a good response, with officials confirming that Rs 1.68 lakh was earned on the first day itself.

Deputy general manager of Chef Lakeview Hotel, Vineet Chopra, said, “Even though we were functioning at half capacity, there was a good amount of rush on the first day. Boating is a major attraction at Sukhna Lake and we expect more takers in the coming days.”

He added that before the lockdown, the Lake earned Rs 3 lakh a day on an average from boating. As per the standard operating procedures, single and two-seaters boats aren’t being run as of now. Four-seater boats are allowed to run with two persons, a cruise with 12 people and a shikara with three persons.