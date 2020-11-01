e-paper
Boating at Sukhna Lake finally resumes

Officials confirmed that Rs 1.68 lakh was earned on the first day itself; before the lockdown, the Lake earned around Rs 3 lakh from boating

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:07 IST
As per the standard operating procedures, only four-seater boats, seating two persons, are allowed to run.
As per the standard operating procedures, only four-seater boats, seating two persons, are allowed to run.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Boating at the Sukhna Lake finally resumed on Sunday, eight months after it was closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Residents gave a good response, with officials confirming that Rs 1.68 lakh was earned on the first day itself.

Deputy general manager of Chef Lakeview Hotel, Vineet Chopra, said, “Even though we were functioning at half capacity, there was a good amount of rush on the first day. Boating is a major attraction at Sukhna Lake and we expect more takers in the coming days.”

He added that before the lockdown, the Lake earned Rs 3 lakh a day on an average from boating. As per the standard operating procedures, single and two-seaters boats aren’t being run as of now. Four-seater boats are allowed to run with two persons, a cruise with 12 people and a shikara with three persons.

