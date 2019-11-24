Budget-friendly advanced CT scans at Rajindra hospital

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:56 IST

Now, patients will no longer have to pay hefty amounts to get CT scans done from private hospitals in Punjab. The Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital has brought in a 128 slice CT scan machine worth ₹5.5 crore.

The 128 slice CT scan machine is one of the most advanced and hi-tech imaging systems and scans the body from head to toe. The machine has been installed at newly-inaugurated super speciality centre.

The hospital has recently started this service at nominal charges. With this, the hospital has become the only government hospital in state to have such advanced machine for CT scans.

According to authorities of the hospital, they have started this facility with an aim to curb fleecing of poor patients by private hospitals and labs. Patients have to pay only ₹700 here while private hospitals charge ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 for the same.

GMC principal Dr Harjinder Singh said, “The 128 slice CT scan machine is already functioning. We are providing this facility 24x7. Ours is the only government hospital in state to start such kind of hi-tech and advanced CT scans. Earlier this facility was only available at PGIMER in Chandigarh.”

“The 128 Slice CT scan system also help to get rid from long queues and save patients time as it take only one minute for scan of entire body. Now the patients from anywhere from state, who couldn’t afford to spend hefty amount on CT scans, can avail this facility at nominal charges. Even the ones who are admitted at private hospitals can take benefits here,” he added.

He added that earlier the hospital had only eight slice CT scan system and that too with PPP (private-public partnership) mode, which also cost around ₹5,000-6,000 to patients.