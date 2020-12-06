Call assembly session to discuss farmers’ crisis, says JJP rebel MLA Ram Kumar Gautam

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:41 IST

Jannayak Janata party (JJP) rebel and Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, on Sunday, extended his support to the protesting farmers’ across the country and urged the Union government to withdraw the three controversial farm laws .

Talking to HT over the phone, Gautam said he understood the farmers’ pain and added that Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya should call an assembly session to discuss the farmers’ issues.

“ All the MLAs should pass a resolution unanimously to reject these three laws. If the government considers that these laws are good, it should bring in new legislation in a few months after consultations with farmers. In the present situation, however, the government should repeal these laws,” he added.

Slamming politicians for saying that the farmers were “Khalistanis backed with support of China and Pakistan” he said they (farmers) were being “insulted by a few people linking the agitation with other issues. The protesters are farmers who belong to all sections of the society. It is very painful that those who provide us food are out on the roads giving voice to their legitimate demands. The government’s image will take a hit if it delays taking a decision,” he added.

When asked if he would resign as MLA if the government did not repeal the laws, Gautam said he would take a call on the matters after assessing the situation.

Three out of 10 JJP MLAs, including Jogi Ram Sihag from Barwala, Ram Karan from Shahbad and Ram Gautam are supporting the farmers’ agitation.

Earlier, Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew his support from the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JJP.

The BJP-JJP coalition government (40 BJP MLAs, 10 JJP MLAs) has the support of a few independent MLAs, including independent MLA Ranjit Singh (Rania segment) who is a Cabinet rank minister in the government.