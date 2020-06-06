CASH-FOR-JOB SCAM: Punjab govt okays appointment of 61 college lecturers

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:26 IST

The Punjab higher education department has okayed giving appointment to 61 college lecturers who were selected by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) 18 years back in 2002 when Ravi Sidhu was its chairman.

Higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that 16 appointment letters have already been given to such candidates and those lecturers found eligible would also be given appointment letters provided they submit documents.

Bajwa said the issue of recruitment of the lecturers was stalled for a long time due to the matter being sub-judice.

“But now with the court giving its judgment, the departmental committee has found 61 college lecturers eligible,” said Bajwa.

During the tenure of former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Ravi Inder Singh Sidhu, who was arrested by Vigilance Bureau in case of corruption in recruitment, the personnel department had cancelled the selection of the college lecturers through a notification on May 16, 2003.

The move was challenged by 69 selected candidates who filed different writ petitions in the Punjab and Haryana high court.