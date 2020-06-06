e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / CASH-FOR-JOB SCAM: Punjab govt okays appointment of 61 college lecturers

CASH-FOR-JOB SCAM: Punjab govt okays appointment of 61 college lecturers

During the tenure of former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Ravi Inder Singh Sidhu, who was arrested by Vigilance Bureau in case of corruption in recruitment, the personnel department had cancelled the selection of the college lecturers through a notification on May 16, 2003.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab higher education department has okayed giving appointment to 61 college lecturers who were selected by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) 18 years back in 2002 when Ravi Sidhu was its chairman.

Higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that 16 appointment letters have already been given to such candidates and those lecturers found eligible would also be given appointment letters provided they submit documents.

Bajwa said the issue of recruitment of the lecturers was stalled for a long time due to the matter being sub-judice.

“But now with the court giving its judgment, the departmental committee has found 61 college lecturers eligible,” said Bajwa.

During the tenure of former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Ravi Inder Singh Sidhu, who was arrested by Vigilance Bureau in case of corruption in recruitment, the personnel department had cancelled the selection of the college lecturers through a notification on May 16, 2003.

The move was challenged by 69 selected candidates who filed different writ petitions in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

tags
top news
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Twitter in awe as Strawberry Moon graces the night sky
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In