e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Centre notifies appointments of three lawyers as judges

The SC collegium had also recommended names of lawyers Kamal Sehgal and Jasgurpreet Singh Puri. However, it is still under consideration before the government.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of three Punjab and Haryana high court lawyers as additional judges of the HC. They are Suvir Sehgal, former senior standing counsel, UT, and son of justice (retd) DV Sehgal; senior advocate Girish Agnihotri, son of justice (retd) MR Agnihotri and Alka Sarin, former additional advocate general, Punjab. Their names were recommended by Supreme Court collegium in July 2019. The new appointments have taken the number of judges in the high court to 51 against the sanctioned strength of 85.

The SC collegium had also recommended names of lawyers Kamal Sehgal and Jasgurpreet Singh Puri. However, it is still under consideration before the government.

It was in January, the high court had recommended the names of eight lawyers, including the three appointed on Thursday. Two names of senior advocate Puneet Bali, son of chief justice (retd) VK Bali, and Vikas Bahl are still under consideration before the SC collegium while the name of IPS Doabia, son of justice (retd) TS Doabia, was sent back to the high court.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:22 IST

tags
top news
In victory speech, PM Modi seals Fadnavis as next CM, Khattar in Haryana
In victory speech, PM Modi seals Fadnavis as next CM, Khattar in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News