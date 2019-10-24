Centre notifies appointments of three lawyers as judges

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:22 IST

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of three Punjab and Haryana high court lawyers as additional judges of the HC. They are Suvir Sehgal, former senior standing counsel, UT, and son of justice (retd) DV Sehgal; senior advocate Girish Agnihotri, son of justice (retd) MR Agnihotri and Alka Sarin, former additional advocate general, Punjab. Their names were recommended by Supreme Court collegium in July 2019. The new appointments have taken the number of judges in the high court to 51 against the sanctioned strength of 85.

The SC collegium had also recommended names of lawyers Kamal Sehgal and Jasgurpreet Singh Puri. However, it is still under consideration before the government.

It was in January, the high court had recommended the names of eight lawyers, including the three appointed on Thursday. Two names of senior advocate Puneet Bali, son of chief justice (retd) VK Bali, and Vikas Bahl are still under consideration before the SC collegium while the name of IPS Doabia, son of justice (retd) TS Doabia, was sent back to the high court.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:22 IST