Chandigarh admin goes all out to ensure social distancing in their offices

chandigarh

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:23 IST

From reducing the number of appointments to starting online appointments, to marking circles on the floor for social distancing, public dealing departments of the UT administration departments are adopting several strategies to ensuring safety of those who visit their offices.

The Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), the busiest UT offices in terms of number of daily visitors, is reducing the number of daily appointments issued. “On an average around 800 appointments are given online per day to those visiting the office for completing procedures associated with driving licences, transfer of registration certificates, etc,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t wish to be named.

As of now, only 300 appointments will be given per day. “These appointments will be staggered to minimize the number of people in the office at any given time to ensure safety,” said the official.

For enquiries, kiosks will be setup outside the office, but those visiting without an appointment will not to be allowed to enter the RLA premises.

Significantly, the RLA and other public dealing offices of the Chandigarh administration have opened after nearly two months, after being shut on March 24 in the wake of the Covid epidemic.

At the estate office, Sector 17, officials are planning to issue online appointments. “While some people come for their routine work at the estate office, some need to meet officials for registering a complaint or grievance resolution. We are planning to issue only 20 appointments per hour, which gives around 3 minutes for a person to meet the official concerned. We are preparing an online module for it,” the official said.

For those coming for routine work, the floor has been marked to ensure social distancing. “We are also planning to make other facilities online, including the token system for file work, etc,” the official said.

For services at the Sampark centres, only four to five persons will be allowed to enter at a time.

To prevent close contact among those coming to the sub-registrar’s office, registration of only 30 deeds per day has been fixed on all working days. The timings of registration work too has been fixed from 11am to 1pm and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Timings for supply of copy of deeds, inspection of documents and certified copy has been fixed from 10.30 am to 11am on all working days. However, no appointment is required for registration of will from 11am to 1pm on all working days.