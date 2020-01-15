Chandigarh administration starts process for inter-departmental transfer of employees

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 01:04 IST

The administration has initiated the process of bringing the transfer of UT employees under the controversial inter-departmental transfer policy.

The UT personnel department, in a letter issued on January 13 to all heads of departments, offices, and institutions under the administration, had stated, “It has been decided by the administration to start the process of making transfers and postings of employees online, under the inter-departmental transfer policy.”

Under the policy, the employees can be transferred from their original departments to other UT departments. The policy is facing stiff opposition from UT employees.

In the letter, the personnel department has asked all department heads to direct their drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) to feed entries of regular employees on an online platform, the link of which has been given.

Details of clerks, steno-typists, junior assistants, junior-scale stenographers, senior-scale stenographers, senior assistants, superintendents grade-II and superintendents grade-I have to be filled on a web page made for the purpose. Accordingly, the login-IDs and passwords have been created for all DDOs so as to enable them login online. The DDOs have been directed to collect their login-IDs and passwords within four days.

“The department is yet to work out the modalities of transfers under the policy through the online portal. But, as a first step towards a more transparent and objective system of inter-departmental transfers, all the departments have been asked to provide the complete data online,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

OPPOSITION TO THE POLICY

In the first phase of transfers in 2016, when the policy was introduced, around 340 employees were transferred. In all, around 540 officials were transferred under the policy. UT engineering, education and health departments were the most-affected under the policy.

Opposing the policy, several employees approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in 2017. The CAT later quashed the transfer policy later that year. The administration approached the high court, which upheld the CAT order and dismissed the administration’s plea in 2018.

After the HC order, a number of employees were transferred back to their original departments but several were not.

In September last year, the administration had reversed all UT employees transferred under the policy. All employees were relieved and asked to join back their original departments. The September order of reverting the transferred employees back to their original order was in response to several employees approaching the HC to initiate contempt proceedings against the UT administration for failing to follow its order.

Significantly, in January 2018, the administration had got backing from the central government for the policy when the Union ministry of home affairs allowed inter-departmental transfers in UT via amendments in its service rules. By virtue of these amendments, all employees working under all major categories — A,B, C and D — could be subjected to inter departmental transfers. It was, however, subject to the condition that such transfers from one department to another do not adversely affect pay and allowances, seniority or promotion and all other financial benefits.

Criticising the latest move of the administration to implement the policy, Harjinder Singh, general secretary, Chandigarh subordinate services federation, said, “The administration is trying to bring back a policy which has been struck down by Central Administrative Tribunal and the Punjab and Haryana high court. The policy will badly impact the performance of employees and delivery of services to city residents.”