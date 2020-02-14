Chandigarh admn accepts resignation of doc accused of misconduct

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:08 IST

The UT administration has accepted the resignation of Dr Aniket Saini, a senior resident at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, accused of misconduct with his two female colleagues.

The doctor had tendered his resignation to the authorities at GMCH, last month.

In his response to the show-cause notice, Aniket had said that he wishes to discontinue his services at the hospital. He was served a notice based on the findings of the internal probe committees.

The doctor, who is currently under suspension, had allegedly misbehaved with three doctors on duty, including two female colleagues on December 6, last year, in the hospital premises.

On the same day, a complaint was filed by the office superintendent of the director-principal of the hospital. A case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the doctor at Sector 34 police station. Aniket was arrested on December 9, last year.

He was granted bail by a local court on January 3 after he furnished a bond of ₹1 lakh.

The two internal probe committees had earlier ruled out the angle of sexual harassment. In his response, the doctor has also stated that he had reached a compromise with the complainants soon after the incident took place, officials said.

An allegation that the doctor was under the influence of alcohol, officials said that the charge could not be confirmed as he was arrested after three days of the crime. The case was moved to higher-ups in the UT health department on whether the resignation will be accepted or some additional penalty would be imposed.

Saini was accused of coming to the medicine OPD under the influence of alcohol. He allegedly had hindered the doctors from working and dragged one of them from the ICU to the duty room. He also hit the other female doctor and smashed a bowl kept in the room.

An official spokesperson of the hospital confirmed that Aniket’s resignation has been accepted.