Chandigarh ASI killed in hit-and-run on Sector 27/28 road

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 00:30 IST

Chandigarh A 52-year-old Chandigarh Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle near the Sector 27/28 light point on Friday night.

Posted at the Police Lines in Sector 26, Virender Vashisht used to reside with his family in Sector 46.

Police said he was returning home after work when the accident took place just before the turn for internal markets of Sector 27 and 28 around 9pm.

The ASI, who was in his uniform, hit the road head first, and sustained fatal injuries despite wearing a turban, said police.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead, said a cop privy to the matter.

Vashisht is survived by his wife and three children — a 28-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 25 and 23. While the daughter and elder son are working with private firms, the younger one is preparing for chartered accountancy.

The ASI’s body was handed over to the family after the postmortem on Saturday.

As there was no CCTV camera installed near the spot, police have failed to identify the make of the vehicle that hit Vashisht’s scooter. It is suspected to be a car.

Based on the complaint of Vashisht’s family, a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.