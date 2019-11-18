Chandigarh: Children’s take on happiness

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:14 IST

The definition of happiness varies from person to person. For a baby, toys would make him the happiest. A teenager would be very happy to achieve good grades at school. For me, happiness means winning tennis matches. Happiness is essential for every person. If we search hard enough, we can find happiness in every thing we do.

Satvik Singla, Class 8, Ashiana Public School

It is said, money can’t buy happiness. Children get happiness from everything in life, whether it is buying a toffee or going to a party. Happiness does not come from buying expensive things, but comes from helping others.

Falak Kaur Sidhu, Class 7, Ashiana Public School

Happiness is something which is difficult to describe in words. It can only be felt and is essential for leading a good life. For children, happiness means being with their family, playing with friends, making new friends, dancing, singing and working tirelessly for their goals.

Arya Sharma, Class 8, Ashiana Public School

For some children, happiness lies in the ‘me time’, wherein they explore their creativity. Some children who are introverts are often taunted for spending time alone. Instead, their talents should be appreciated by their parents and loved ones. This appreciation will make them happy and build their bond with theirparents.

Tanvi Das, Class 8, Satluj Public School

Changes in life since childhood

We all face changes every day in some way or the other. As the world continues to grow each day, technology widens the gap between various generations. As a child, I remember being involved in physical activities all day. But, with time, I started spending my time over the smart phone. This problem is common in people of all generations.

Simarleen Kaur Maan, Class 11, The British School

Being a child, I had a different vision of everything. I never worried about anything. Now, being a teenager, I can clearly see many loopholes in this world. Earlier, you could see children playing out in the parks. But in today’s time, they are in the grasp of technology.

Jashnoor, The British School

leisure activities

Nowadays, leisure activities play a major role in every student’s life. They help them overcome stress and anxiety caused due to the pressure of studies. Most students prefer playing video games, watching television or spending time on the social media.

Jaskirat Singh Bansal, Class 8, Ashiana Public School