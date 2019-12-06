e-paper
Chandigarh estate office work inspector gets three-year jail for graft

Had accepted Rs 15,000 from a sector 24 resident to sort out an issue concerning subletting of government accommodation

chandigarh Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A work inspector at the UT Estate Office, who was arrested for taking Rs 5,000 bribe in 2013, was awarded three years in jail by a special CBI court on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Jagjit Kumar, who was held guilty under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jagjit was tasked with the watch and ward duties of vacant houses and misuse or subletting of government houses. Besides, he submitted weekly occupation/vacation reports to the secretary, House Allotment Committee, Chandigarh.

On March 20, 2013, Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 24, filed a complaint with the CBI, alleging that the work inspector demanded Rs 30,000 in bribe — Rs 15,000 each from him and his neighbour, Vijay Kumar — to sort out the show-cause notice for misuse/subletting of their government accommodation.

On his complaint, CBI laid a trap at Jagjit’s office in Sector 24, where he was arrested after he confessed to having accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000. The bribe amount was recovered from him.

