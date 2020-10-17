Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among two held in Sonu Shah murder case

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:32 IST

Gangster Raju Basodi, 35, and Abhishek, who are close associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted for murder of a property dealer, were on Friday brought to Chandigarh on production warrants from Rohtak jail and sent to three-day police custody.

The property dealer, Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah, was gunned down by four assailants inside his office at Burail village in Sector 45 on September 28, 2019.

Basodi, a resident of Basodi village in Sonepat, carried a reward of ₹2.5 lakh and was arrested in January this year by Haryana Special Task Force, in a joint operation with the Thailand Police. The STF, however, got his custody in February.

The police said that gangster Bishnoi during interrogation in the Sonu Shah murder case had revealed that he had asked Basodi to kill Sonu Shah and they had hired contract killers Rajan Jaat and Subham Prajapati for the same.

Appeared on wanted list of 3 states, 2 UTs

Basodi is named as an accused in 26 cases of murder, robbery and extortion and appears in the wanted list of Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab.

Sources said that Abhishek had signalled the shooters about the arrival of Sonu Shah and it was on his identification that they had fired at him.

The police in January this year had filed a charge-sheet against a hotelier, Dharminder Singh, Bishnoi, Shubham Prajapati and Manjit in connection to the murder. Dharminder was arrested for allegedly providing shelter to at least four assailants on his identity in a Sector 80-based hotel, and he had confessed that Sonu Shah was murdered on Bishnoi’s word.

Operated extortion racket from Thailand

Sources in the police revealed that Basodi had operated his extortion racket from Thailand, targeting businessmen in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Delhi, and had managed to collect more than ₹1 crore every month as protection money.

Basodi and his associates used social media platforms to threaten their targets. He used internet-based calling to ensure zero traceability. He was connected to his aides in jail through WhatsApp calls and would send them updates regarding money and weapons.

Deceased realtor’s cousin booked

The police on October 12 booked Monty Shah, the deceased realtor’s cousin, for attempting to murder the deceased’s brother Praveen Shah and bouncer Tirath, who are both witnesses in the case.

Monty Shah was spotted on Sunday night by Tirath approaching their office brandishing two pistols. Tirath and Praveen had hid themselves while Monty was captured on CCTV with the weapons.