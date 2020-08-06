e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: GMCH-32 to send proposal to Panjab University for conducting MBBS exams

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 to send proposal to Panjab University for conducting MBBS exams

Medical Council of India (MCI) in a letter on Tuesday advised its affiliated colleges to not promote MBBS students without holding examinations

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
After Medical Council of India (MCI) advised its affiliated colleges to not promote MBBS students without holding examinations in a letter on Tuesday, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has decided to put up a proposal before Panjab University to conduct the exams in a staggered manner. GMCH-32 is an affiliated college of PU.

However, PU has decided that students of current batches of the varsity and its affiliated colleges will be assessed on the basis of internal assessment and their performances in previous semesters and they have been promoted provisionally.

“We will conduct examinations for all MBBS batches as advised by MCI. I have asked officials to prepare a proposal for this, which will be sent to PU,” said BS Chavan, director-cum-principal, GMCH-32.

The medical college had written to PU earlier for conducting post graduate examinations, however, the latter had requested GMCH-32 to seek special permission from the Chandigarh administration, which was granted.

“If special permission is required again, we will put it up before the administration,” Chavan added.

Regarding students’ preparation, the principal said theory classes are being taken online, but, there is an issue with the remaining practical work for which a solution will be found.

“Exams for all batches will be conducted in a staggered manner,” he said.

