Chandigarh hospitals restrict normal delivery service for women from outside

A senior health officer from Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, said there had been a few cases in the past where the women tested positive after childbirth and the staff had to be quarantined.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 05, 2020 01:24 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hospitals in the city, especially the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, have time and again called for a proper referral protocol for any type of admission or emergency case from the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.
Hospitals in the city, especially the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, have time and again called for a proper referral protocol for any type of admission or emergency case from the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.(HT FILE)
         

The hospitals under the UT administration have restricted normal delivery services for women living outside the city jurisdictions as a measure to check the spread of Covid-19.

Chandigarh has five hospitals that cater to the needs of pregnant women, right from antenatal check-ups to childbirth procedures, from across the tricity. The occupancy rate of such wards is almost always 100% at any given time.

Hospitals in the city, especially the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, have time and again called for a proper referral protocol for any type of admission or emergency case from the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.

The authorities from the UT and the neighbouring states had also recently met to discuss the issue of “improper referrals” from the states which in turn increased the rush in hospitals here. The authorities had decided that nodal officers will be appointed for the seamless transfer of patients.

Dr BS Chavan, director-cum-principal, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said the steps taken to restrict normal deliveries had been taken to stop the infection spread. “It is a temporary arrangement. If the same facilities are available in the neighbouring cities, people should prefer those. We will deal with serious and complicated cases, which come from any area. But for normal procedures, districts should take responsibility. Also, there is more chance of exposure to infection to patients here,” he said.

A senior health officer from Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, said there had been a few cases in the past where the women tested positive after childbirth and the staff had to be quarantined.

UT health secretary, Arun Gupta, said though no such decision [in this regard] had been taken at the highest level, it would not be wrong for the hospitals to restrict normal services. “If the same procedure can be conducted in district hospitals of Panchkula and Mohali, they should be used.”

