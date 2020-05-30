Chandigarh man arrested for not wearing face mask in public

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:47 IST

A resident of Dariya village was arrested for not wearing a face mask on Saturday. Ashok Kumar was caught by a police team in Manimajra while roaming around without wearing a face mask and disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station. He was later released on bail