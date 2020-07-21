e-paper
Chandigarh mayor flags off 13 tractors to be used for maintenance of parks, road berms

Malik said that these 13 tractors have been purchased for landscaping work at a cost of Rs 50 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik flagged off 13 tractors on Monday that will be used for maintenance of parks and road berms.

Malik said that the tractors have been purchased for landscaping work at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. She said they will be used for running shrubmaster, which is used for removal/cutting of grass from V-3 to V-6 roads and parks in the city.

The mayor said that some tractors will be used to carry water tankers for irrigation in city parks and green belts for watering plants in various road berms and central verges throughout city.

She added that few tractors will be used for scientific disposal of removed grass, dry leaves and horticulture waste from the parks and other areas. Other landscaping work by leveling and dressing of earth work in parks and road berms will also be carried out with support of these tractors, Malik said.

