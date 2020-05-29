e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC house meet on May 29

Chandigarh MC house meet on May 29

This is the first time that the House will meet virtually

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 04:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The General House of the Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to meet on Friday through videoconferencing, after a gap of two months.

This is the first time that the House will meet virtually. On the agenda will be development works worth ₹150 crore, purchase of 20,000 PPE kits at a cost of ₹2 crore and spending from ward development funds.

An MC official said, “The civic body staff has been working aggressively in containment zones. Therefore their protection is of paramount importance.” He said tender to procure the PPE kits has already been placed and as many as 34 companies have applied. The agenda is being placed for approval of the house, he said. HTC

top news
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In