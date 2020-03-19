Chandigarh Police asked to reply on bail plea of Sector 35 resident

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:54 IST

The Chandigarh district court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police to file reply on one of the bail applications filed by a sector 35 resident, who allegedly employed a child labour.

A case was registered under Section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the IPC and Section 79 (care and protection of children) of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, against Shiv Kumar, a resident of Sector 35-D, Chandigarh.

It was mentioned in the FIR that the Women Child Helpline received a call regarding child labour at a tea stall in Sector 35-D. The team visited the spot and rescued the 13-year-old child, who was working for Rs 5,000 per month.

The child said that his father was no more and was mother is in Nepal and he had come to India with his elder brother, who worked in a hotel. The team wrote a complaint to the SHO of Sector 36 requesting the registration of an FIR, following which a case was registered.

The man filed a bail plea stating that the child was not working with him and also he was not below 14 years. He pleaded that he was ready to abide by any terms and conditions, which the court may impose upon him, while granting bail.